Hull KR poised to confirm Brad Schneider signing following release by Canberra Raiders - but there is a catch

Brad Schneider is set to become a Hull KR player following his official release by Canberra Raiders.

The Robins have been on the lookout for creative reinforcements since losing Jordan Abdull and Lachlan Coote in quick succession.

After bolstering Willie Peters' squad with the additions of Jack Walker and Tanguy Zenon, Rovers have now secured a talented half-back in Schneider for the rest of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old was named Canberra's Rookie of the Year in 2022 and has 12 NRL appearances to his name.

In a statement, the Raiders said Schneider had been released to take up an "immediate opportunity with an English Super League club".

Canberra head coach Ricky Stuart added: “Brad is a terrific young man who needs the opportunity to play rugby league at a higher level and we’ve given him that by allowing him an early release from his contract.

“Brad has been a valuable squad member for us and the club wishes him all the best as he pursues the next stage in his career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday's derby against Hull FC will come too soon for Schneider but his arrival will provide the Robins with a lift as the Challenge Cup semi-finalists fight on two fronts in the final few months of the campaign.

Willie Peters has got his man. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Rovers confirmed on Wednesday that Zenon and compatriot Fouad Yaha have returned to parent club Catalans Dragons.

According to Stuart, Schneider can be recalled by the Raiders if required.