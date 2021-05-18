Hull KR praised for digging in for victory against Castleford Tigers

Fighting spirit: Tony Smith.

Smith conceded his side’s first-half display was far from satisfactory but the Robins barged back from an early 14-point deficit to claim a victory which spoiled the party for over 3,500 returning home fans.

Smith said: “I thought they dominated us physically in the first half – they were just way too quick for us and we gave away too many penalties.

“So we weren’t on the front foot but,, having said that, we still felt confident of bringing it home and I thought we were very good in the second half.

“We certainly need to improve in a few areas –some of our defending wasn’t good enough again but it doesn’t mean we roll over and get our belly scratched – we dig in and we keep on fighting.”

Smith singled out match-winner Abdull, who finished with a personal 10-point haul after converting his winning try, adding: “I thought Jordan was outstanding.

“He was a huge influence on the match all the way through. I had no doubts in the those last few minutes that we could win the match because I could just see the determination in him to go and get the job done.”