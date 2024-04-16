Hull KR prop George King pushing to be fit for Catalans Dragons clash as Willie Peters addresses Jordan Abdull injury

The prop has been sidelined since the victory over Huddersfield Giants on March 16 and was originally expected to miss six weeks of action.

However, King could return in Perpignan this weekend in a potential boost for Willie Peters’ side.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

"George has come on quicker than we expected which is great news," said Peters, whose front-row options are bolstered by the return of Sam Luckley from suspension.

"He's a possibility for this week but we're not sure yet.

"We'll give George until the end of the week to pass everything that he needs to. If he doesn't play this week, it'll be next week."

King has been a regular since joining Rovers from Wakefield Trinity towards the end of 2020, making 88 appearances to establish himself as a cornerstone of the pack.

Peters has not been surprised by his powers of recovery but will be guided by the club's medical staff.

George King has been sidelined with a hamstring injury in recent weeks. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"He's a warrior," said Peters.

"He hasn't had too many injuries over the years. He plays week in, week out and knows how to play through being hurt.

"Being hurt and being injured are two different things. Some players can't play when they're hurt but George certainly can.

"George was initially six weeks and there's a possibility he'll be back this week.

Jordan Abdull is spending the season with Catalans. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"He knows his body. The issue with hamstrings is you need to be right mentally and tick off a lot of boxes."

Jordan Abdull, who left KR for Catalans at the start of the year on a season-long loan, will miss out on a reunion with his parent club after suffering a hamstring injury in the recent win over St Helens.

Peters is happy for the Dragons to oversee the half-back's recovery.

"I'm not too sure the severity of it," said Peters. "I'm not too sure when he'll be back.