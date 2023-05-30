Hull KR prop Sam Luckley targets team success to complete St James' Park dream

A year on from his memorable try in Salford Red Devils colours, Sam Luckley is ready to complete his St James' Park dream by helping Hull KR defeat his old club.

The Newcastle United supporter provided an unforgettable Magic Weekend moment when he channelled his inner Alan Shearer in front of the Gallowgate End in 2022.

As much as he would love to bring the Shearer celebration back out this Saturday, Luckley is desperate to taste team success on the same ground where his heroes secured a seat at European football's top table.

"I'll try my best to recreate it," said the North Shields native with a smile.

"But I still haven't won here. I'd trade all my tries for a good team performance and a good win.

"I love coming here. I've been lucky enough to play here a couple of times. It's a home away from home.

"It's a great stadium and Newcastle have just got Champions League football so everyone up here has got a spring in their step.

"I can't wait to get out there on Saturday."

Sam Luckley takes on his former club at Magic Weekend. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

To make it third time lucky following defeats to Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants in the previous two editions of Magic Weekend, Luckley must get the better of his former employers for the second time this season.

The prop made his Rovers debut in the 24-10 win at the AJ Bell Stadium in February but has been reminded of just how dangerous Salford can be in their run of six wins in seven matches.

"That was my first game," he said. "That was a tough contest and we came away with the win.

"It's later on in the season now and Salford got a good win (against Hull FC) last week.

Sam Luckley dives over to score a try against Huddersfield at St James' Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"They're a great team with some great strike in their attack. You can't really predict what they're going to do because they'll attack from anywhere on the pitch.

"We've definitely been doing some preview on them this week to get a game plan sorted."

Back-to-back defeats to top two Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors mean Rovers are only above the Red Devils on points difference ahead of the St James' Park showdown.

If results go against them, the fourth-placed Robins could finish the weekend outside the play-off positions – but Luckley is only focused on the clash with Salford.

"The table is starting to bunch up now and we're coming into the business end of the season," he said.

"But we're not looking too much into it. We've definitely been keeping both feet grounded and are taking it week by week.

"Hopefully we can do the job on Saturday."

Luckley is relatively new to Super League after getting his opportunity with Salford in 2021.

The 27-year-old has credited KR boss Willie Peters with taking his game to the next level.

"I'm absolutely loving my time here," said Luckley, who has been an ever-present since missing out in round one.

"We're a tight-knit group with the culture Willie has created where everyone loves coming into work and enjoys being in each other's company. That's showing on the pitch.