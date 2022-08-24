Hull KR prop Tom Garratt released by mutual consent after missing chunk of 2022 with concussion

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Dewsbury Rams prop has been struggling with concussion symptoms since suffering a head injury against Warrington Wolves on April 1.

Earlier this week, KR's interim head coach Danny McGuire confirmed that Garratt would not feature again in 2022 after being limited to light training.

"He's still with the medical staff," said McGuire.

"Until I get any further information that he's allowed to train properly, he's obviously still not available for selection.

"He's been running and doing bits and bobs but he's still not able to do any contact.

"He's in the same situation he was in a few weeks back. Until he's symptom-free he can't advance his training; he's still got a fair bit of symptoms when he runs and trains.

"At the minute, he's not ready for training yet so he's not going to play this year again."

Tom Garratt is still struggling with concussion symptoms. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The 27-year-old enjoyed a rapid rise after learning his craft in the amateur game with local club Siddal following a short stint in the Huddersfield Giants academy.

Garratt joined Dewsbury at the start of 2019 and made a huge impression in the Championship to earn a deal with Hull KR midway through last year.

The towering front-rower made six appearances for the Robins after making his Super League debut in February.

"It's frustrating for Tom," added McGuire on Monday.

"It's really tough and the most frustrating part is that he was doing well.