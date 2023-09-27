All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Hull KR raid Super League rivals Leeds Rhinos for England Academy winger

Hull KR have signed England Academy winger Neil Tchamambe from Leeds Rhinos on a two-year contract.
By James O'Brien
Published 27th Sep 2023, 18:06 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 18:14 BST

The 18-year-old scored 11 tries for the Rhinos' 2022 Grand Final-winning team and has stepped up to the reserves this season.

Tchamambe crossed for a hat-trick in England colours in an academy win over France in July.

"It's an honour signing for Hull KR," he said.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There's a huge buzz surrounding the club at the moment, especially with all the new signings that are coming in, and I'm really excited to join the same environment as these players.

"Seeing how the club has improved over the past few years is incredible and I can't wait to be part of the progress.

"My main focus is my personal development as a rugby player and gaining experience in a first-team environment, learning from the older and experienced players.

"Hopefully through that I'm able to grab a first-team debut and solidify myself as a first-team Super League player."

Neil Tchamambe pictured playing for Rhinos academy against Bradford at Odsal this season. (Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos)Neil Tchamambe pictured playing for Rhinos academy against Bradford at Odsal this season. (Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos)
Neil Tchamambe pictured playing for Rhinos academy against Bradford at Odsal this season. (Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tchamambe caught the eye of Rovers boss Willie Peters representing Yorkshire against Lancashire at Craven Park earlier this year.

"He's a big body and finds his front when he's carrying the ball," said Peters. "He has some real speed when he gets going.

"We're confident Neil can apply himself and develop into a Super League player here at Hull KR."

Related topics:Hull KRLeeds RhinosSuper LeagueEnglandRhinos