Hull KR retain Ben Crooks but Greg Minikin heads for the exit

Happy to stay: Hull KR's versatile back Ben Crooks. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Ben Crooks’ one-year contract extension was announced on the same day Warrington Wolves confirmed they have signed Greg Minikin for 2022 and 2023.

Crooks, whose previous clubs include Hull and Castleford Tigers, has scored 10 tries this year, including one in last Sunday’s Magic Weekend win over Leigh Centurions which revived the Robins’ top-six hopes.

“I’m over the moon,” said the 28-year-old of his new deal. “I made it clear from the outset I wanted to stay at this club. I’ve found a real home here.

Heading out: Hull KR's Greg Minikin will reunite with his old Catleford coach Daryl Powell at Warrington next season. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“I can see what the club’s building and achieving. With the way we have gone this year and the way we can see ourselves going towards the end of the year and onwards to next season, I want to be a part of that.”

Rovers coach Tony Smith added: “I really enjoy working with Ben, he’s a wholehearted player. Every time he enters the field, he gives it his all. He is always trying to improve and he’s also very versatile.

“One of the appeals about Ben is he can play centre, wing and full-back so he covers a lot of positions. He’s always willing and happy to put his hand up wherever he’s needed so that’s a great asset for us.”

Minikin’s move will reunite him with incoming Warrington boss Daryl Powell who was his coach at Castleford before he joined Hull KR last year. The 26-year-old said: “Warrington’s a big club and when they showed interest, I jumped at the opportunity.