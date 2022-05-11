Hull KR reveal true cost of Challenge Cup defeat in concerning injury update

Abdull, who played in England's last game against France at the end of 2021, suffered a quad tear and will visit a specialist to determine the severity of the injury.

Minchella, meanwhile, sustained ankle ligament damage and is expected to be out of action for up to six weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers took a gamble on Kane Linnett's torn bicep at Elland Road but he left the field early in the game and, as originally expected, is facing a lay-off of up to 12 weeks following surgery.

Jordan Abdull limped off at Elland Road. (Picture: SWPix.com)

An injury update on Hull KR's website read: "The Robins’ medical staff have confirmed Elliot Minchella sustained an ankle ligament injury late in the game and will miss four to six weeks.

"Leaving the field in a similar fashion, Jordan Abdull suffered a quad tear in the loss and is set to see a specialist to determine the severity of the injury."

KR will also be without Sam Wood when they travel to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle to face Castleford Tigers on Sunday.