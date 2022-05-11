Hull KR reveal true cost of Challenge Cup defeat in concerning injury update

Jordan Abdull and Elliot Minchella are set for lengthy spells on the sidelines after picking up injuries in Hull KR's Challenge Cup defeat by Huddersfield Giants.

By James OBrien
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 5:59 pm
Updated Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 6:05 pm

Abdull, who played in England's last game against France at the end of 2021, suffered a quad tear and will visit a specialist to determine the severity of the injury.

Minchella, meanwhile, sustained ankle ligament damage and is expected to be out of action for up to six weeks.

Rovers took a gamble on Kane Linnett's torn bicep at Elland Road but he left the field early in the game and, as originally expected, is facing a lay-off of up to 12 weeks following surgery.

Jordan Abdull limped off at Elland Road. (Picture: SWPix.com)

An injury update on Hull KR's website read: "The Robins’ medical staff have confirmed Elliot Minchella sustained an ankle ligament injury late in the game and will miss four to six weeks.

"Leaving the field in a similar fashion, Jordan Abdull suffered a quad tear in the loss and is set to see a specialist to determine the severity of the injury."

KR will also be without Sam Wood when they travel to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle to face Castleford Tigers on Sunday.

The versatile centre is likely to be sidelined for two to four weeks after suffering a dislocated patella in the recent loss at Leeds Rhinos.

Jordan AbdullHull KRHuddersfield GiantsFranceEngland