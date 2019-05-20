Hull KR's Danny McGuire becomes club's new head of recruitment

HULL KR’S DANNY McGuire has signed a new two-year deal with the club - as head of recruitment.

Super League’s greatest-ever try-scorer is due to retire at the end of the season following a brilliant career that has seen him win eight Grand Finals with hometown Leeds Rhinos.

Hull KR's Danny McGuire with head coach Tim Sheens (SWPix)

The prolific half-back moved to Craven Park at the start of last term and, even at the age of 36, continues to prove to be hugely instrumental.

Indeed, former club Leeds recently made a play to try and bring back the veteran to Emerald Headingley to help their bid to avoid a relegation fight.

However, the Robins were never likely to allow that to happen given the ex-Great Britain star’s continued importance to their own team and he has now revealed plans for when he does finally hang up his boots.

McGuire - who many thought would still return to Leeds next season with former team-mate and current director of rugby Kevin Sinfield - will remain at the East Yorkshire club in the new off-field role to help head incomings and retentions.

However, importantly, he will also lend all his invaluable experience to Rovers’ remaining half-backs and, no doubt, his own replacement as well.

Furthermore, McGuire will help with KR's new-look Academy (the City of Academy will disband ahead of 2020 when Rovers and Hull FC will run their own youth sides) and he said: “I’m really excited and looking forward to a new challenge.

“I’ve only ever played rugby league so I’m excited for the next chapter in my life.

“I’m really grateful to Neil Hudgell (chairman) and Mike Smith (CEO) for the opportunity.

“It’s something I’m looking forward to sinking my teeth into.”

His former Rhinos team-mate Jamie Peacock arrived at Rovers following his own retirement in 2015 and operated as head of rugby.

He was key in bringing McGuire to the club but left the role at the end of last season.

McGuire will now look to take up some of those responsibilities and work with Smith to put together future squads.

“I’ve been speaking to the club for a few months now,” he said.

“Since announcing my retirement I’ve been planning for the future and I’ve really enjoyed my time here.

“I was keen to stick around in a role and this one came around.

“Recruitment is going to be the main focus but I’m also going to be doing some work with the half-backs in coaching, the academy and the commercial department.

“It’s a really rounded role and as a player, to get an opportunity like this when you’re finished, there’s not many jobs out there like it so I jumped at the chance.”

Earlier this year, McGuire - who scored 267 tries in 416 games for Leeds after debuting in 2001 - conceded he had no idea what he would do once he retired from playing.

He admitted: “It’s nice to know there’s something there secure for me after retirement.

“But what I’d like to say is that my main focus is on playing - my performances on the field - because that’s what I’m getting paid for at the minute.

“My sole focus is on getting myself right, and the week-to-week performances. “That’s definitely not going to get neglected but you always have to plan for your future.

“I’ve been doing that quietly and the club is already preparing for 2020 behind the scenes, and whilst the job doesn’t officially start until December, I’ll be getting involved before then.”