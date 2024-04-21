Hull KR save their 'worst for the best' as they lose heavily at Catalans Dragons

The Challenge Cup semi-finalists came back down to earth with a bump in a one-sided clash in Perpignan.

Peters said: “That was our worst performance of the season.

“We knew what they would bring and we had a plan but we got beaten in every area.

Hull KR's winning run came to an end at Catalans Dragons on Saturday night (Picture: Remi Vignaard/SWPIx.com)

“Catalans were very good but the tries we conceded were disappointing. We didn’t stick to our defensive principles tonight.

“They’re a very good side but not to be in the match at all is the most disappointing part.

“It’s a tough trip but it’s something we want to overcome, if you want to be the best you have to beat the best teams.”

Peters did not blame the absence of star scrum-half Mikey Lewis, who missed out on the trip to France with a training-ground injury.

Steve McNamara, coach of the Catalans Dragons, applauds the win over Hull KR. (Picture: Remi Vignaard/SWPIx.com)

The coach added: “Mikey had a glute issue at training, nothing too serious but he couldn’t make the trip.”

Catalans found their fire again after a 34-6 cup loss to Huddersfield and returned to the top of the Super League table as Michael McIlorum inspired their win.

Catalans went ahead with first-half tries for McIlorum, Matt Ikuvalu and Tom Davies.

Scrum-half Theo Fages crossed before the break with the only response from the Robins a try for winger Joe Burgess.

Rovers stemmed the tide in the early stages of the second half but then lost substitute forward Matty Storton to a sin-binning after dangerous contact on Dragons winger Tom Johnstone.

The defence held for long periods but could not stop Johnstone stretching over on the left 10 minutes from the end before Tariq Sims added gloss to the scoreline.

Dragons coach Steve McNamara, inset, said: “There was a lot of soul-searching after Huddersfield.