The 35-year-old could make his eighth Wembley appearance – his sixth in a Challenge Cup final – when the Robins face Leigh Leopards on Saturday.

But Hall’s fitness has been in question all week and, though his coach Willie Peters confirmed he expects him to play, the former Lance Todd Trophy winner is refusing to take anything for granted.

Hall has not played since limping out of the Robins’ win at Leeds Rhinos three weeks ago with a calf injury. He was due to start against Wigan Warriors in the semi-final eight days later, but didn’t get through the warm-up and insisted a final decision on his participation in the showpiece will be made on Saturday morning.

BIG CALL: Hull Kingston Rovers' captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall with Ryan Hall (left) pictured during Friday's Captains' Run at Wembley Stadium ahead of Saturday's Challenge Cup Final. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Speaking at Wembley on Friday afternoon, Hall stressed: “We’ll see how I go. Obviously it is a massive call. It is the team before myself, I am just a cog in the wheel. It will be decided between me and Willie.

“He will ask me to be honest with myself, like I was in the semi-final. I tried to give it my best shot, but it just wasn’t right for me to play. It was a very hard call for me to make in such a big game so I will have to make the right call, but hopefully it’ll be fine.”

Hull KR’s players got a feel of the famous turf at their traditional pre-final visit, but, unlike Leigh, opted to hold their final captain’s run training session elsewhere. Hall was as impressed as anyone at rugby league’s return to the national stadium following a two-year gap and described his frame of mind as “excited.

“I normally only get excited shortly before kick-off, but being in the stadium again, trying to relive the good memories I have here, it does get to you,” he stated.

FULL ON: Hull KR's Ryan Hall in action against Wigan Warriors at Craven Park back in May this year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Hall and Hull KR are both back on the big stage for the first time since 2015. That afternoon they were on different sides as his previous club Leeds Rhinos stormed to a Challenge Cup final record 50-0 victory.

That was his second successive Cup success, after a man of the match performance the previous year against Castleford. But those wins were preceded by three defeats in as many years, so, more than most, Hall is aware of the contrasting emotions Wembley can produce.

“Winning is massive,” he added. “That’s why you play the game and hopefully we’ll get that winning feeling again.”

Having scored a brace of tries in the 2014 final, Hall was eclipsed the following year by opposite winger Tom Briscoe’s nap hand. By a twist of fate, the pair will be in direct opposition this time with Hall on the Robins’ left and Briscoe occupying the right flank for Leigh. Hall said: “That’s a great story.

“The first two times we won at Wembley we were on opposite wings and there’ll be a winner and a loser out of us this week. Hopefully the winner is me.”

Hall did not score in the 2015 final, but insisted: “The only stat that matters is the combined wingers scored five tries between them!”

Hall returned to England in 2021, after two years at Sydney Roosters and at that stage, it seemed his days on the big stage might be over. Since then he has been recalled to the England squad and reached a Cup final, but he stressed all that is a bonus.