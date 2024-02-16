Hull KR tie down popular prop Sam Luckley in wake of derby win over Hull FC
The Newcastle-born prop has signed a three-year contract extension that runs until the end of 2027.
Luckley joined from Salford Red Devils at the end of 2022 and made 31 appearances in his debut campaign for the Robins.
The 28-year-old's original two-year deal was due to expire at the end of this season but he is staying at Rovers long term.
"I’m absolutely buzzing," said Luckley, who featured in last year's Challenge Cup final.
"I’ve definitely found a home here in Hull. I couldn’t have thought of a better place than Hull KR to sign an extension.
"Obviously the club’s got great aspirations, especially jumping on the back of last year.
"We had a good year but it wasn’t a great year. We didn’t win anything so the job isn’t finished. We go again and we need to build on the back of that.
"The group that we’ve got here is capable of achieving silverware and Willie (Peters) putting the systems in place for us to reach those goals. It’s on us as players to do that."
Luckley missed the opening night win over Hull FC through injury but could return against Leeds Rhinos next week.
"We’re really pleased for Sammy," said Rovers head coach Peters.
"He’s a very popular figure in the team and had a very good season last year. The exciting part is Sam’s best rugby is ahead of him."
