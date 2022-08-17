Hull KR tie down young forward after impressive Super League introduction

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 17-year-old made his first-team debut in the Hull derby at Magic Weekend last month and has featured three times since.

Fishwick is hoping to go from strength to strength after signing a four-year contract that will keep him at Craven Park until at least the end of 2026.

“It’s been a dream to sign for the club since I was a kid," he said.

"It’s great to get the opportunity to develop on the pitch and off the pitch with Hull KR.

“The club’s environment has been great since I’ve come in. It teaches you how to be a good person outside of rugby while developing on the playing side.

"I’m excited to keep progressing as a person and a player with KR over the next four years.”

Incoming Rovers head coach Willie Peters believes the deal proves the club's commitment to developing homegrown talent.

Zach Fishwick has gained invaluable experience over the past six weeks. (Picture: Hull KR)

“We are very pleased to secure the services of Zach Fishwick for the next four seasons," said Peters.

“Zach is a talent who has a bright future in front of him providing he works hard and makes the necessary sacrifices to be a successful Super League player.