Hull KR trio poised to return to leave Willie Peters with pack headache
Sam Luckley and Dean Hadley sat out last week's win over Leeds Rhinos through injury, while Matt Parcell missed the game due to a one-match ban.
Luckley has recovered from the ankle issue that ruled him out of the first two rounds and fellow forward Hadley is free to play after showing no ill effects from the concussion he sustained in the derby against Hull FC on the opening night.
"Sam comes into contention for this week," said Peters.
"Deano is on track as well. He's passed all the protocols and been to see a specialist. He will definitely be back this weekend.
"We are fortunate that everyone is available this week."
Rovers are two from two at the start of 2024 after backing up their win over rivals Hull with a gritty victory against the Rhinos.
The Robins have been particularly strong in the middle, leaving Peters with selection headaches.
"It's difficult," he said.
"I'll go through the same process I do every week by getting the views of the coaching staff and then I'll add my opinion on top of that.
"It puts us in a position that you want to be in – you want to have those headaches.
"We've certainly got that this week. There are going to be some players miss out that should be in the team but unfortunately you can only pick 17."
Parcell missed out on a reunion with former club Leeds after picking up a suspension in the wake of the derby.
Jez Litten, who was awarded the number nine shirt at the start of the year, played the full 80 minutes in Parcell's absence and went home with the man of the match award following an influential display in the 22-12 win.
"I've always said it: we've got two very, very good hookers – but at some stage, we may not go with two hookers," added Peters. "It'll depend on the bench and rotations.
"Matty will come back into consideration for this week. He obviously wasn't happy with having the week off but he'll certainly come back in.
"We know what he does to our squad and what he brings out of dummy-half. He'll do that for us every week."
