Hull KR trio set to move on as Willie Peters provides retention latest

Hull KR boss Willie Peters has confirmed that Sam Wood, Ethan Ryan and Jimmy Keinhorst will leave Craven Park at the end of this year.

All three players are free to find a new club after being told they will not be offered fresh terms.

Wood has made 28 appearances for the Robins since joining from Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2022 campaign but finds himself behind Tom Opacic, Corey Hall and Shaun Kenny-Dowall in the pecking order for centre spots.

Ryan, who has been at the club since 2020, lost his place on the right wing three rounds into this season, while Keinhorst is set to end his five-year association with the Robins after failing to break into Peters' side.

"Ethan Ryan is looking at some other opportunities for next year, as is Jimmy Keinhorst – they will be moving on," said Peters, who added that the club remain in talks with Kenny-Dowall, Lachlan Coote and Kane Linnett.

"The other one is Sam Wood. Sam and I have had some open and good conversations the last couple of weeks. We both agreed it's best he looks at other opportunities.

"Sam wants to be a first-team centre each week. If that opportunity is somewhere else, we both thought that was the best thing for him.

"Sam is a very good player and will be for the rest of the season for us but I can't guarantee him that he will be a starting centre."

Sam Wood is on his way out of Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Coote is KR's only fresh injury concern ahead of Friday's trip to Super League leaders Warrington Wolves after the veteran full-back picked up a hamstring problem in last week's win over Huddersfield.

Rovers are still waiting to discover the extent of the issue.

"Lachlan is getting a scan this afternoon," said Peters during Tuesday's press conference. "With the public holiday yesterday, we couldn't get him in for a scan before now.

"He definitely won't play this week. I'm sure it'll be a two or three-week injury with us looking at it on the eye. There’s definitely a strain or a tear in there.”