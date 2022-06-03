Hull KR using recent struggles as fuel in Super League play-off quest, says Tony Smith

The Robins are on the outside looking in at the halfway stage of the season after losing their last three games either side of a damaging Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Huddersfield Giants.

It is a far cry from the six-match winning run that preceded the recent form slump.

During the two-week break, Smith has stressed to his players that the tribulations could be the making of them.

“We don’t want to put it right behind us,” he said.

“Going through the tougher times and dips in form can inspire you. We’re realists and honest about all that.

“Every team goes through that at different stages and come through the other side and are better for it. That’s the process you go through when you play sport.

“We’re all going through it together at the moment and are hopefully stronger and better for it in the back half of the season. That’s what we’re aiming for.”

Smith’s squad have enjoyed some time away from Craven Park during the break with several players taking the opportunity to recharge their batteries in sunnier climes.

As well as the physical toll of an intense schedule, the Robins had little time to process the disappointment of losing a cup semi-final.

Smith is confident fans will see a better version of Hull KR after the break, starting against Salford Red Devils on Sunday afternoon.

“The players came back with a real spring in their step,” he said.

“Sometimes after one or two days off you can see players come in and they’re still a bit dusty but these guys have been really good.

“I think it did everybody the world of good to freshen up. We’ve seen that with other teams after recharging their batteries.

“We’re hopeful that’s what this break has allowed us to do.”

Salford will arrive at Craven Park with fresh memories of back-to-back home wins over Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers.

The Red Devils are only two points adrift of Rovers in the Super League table after winning five of their 13 games so far, although they have not tasted success on the road since round one.

Smith believes Salford have benefited from being able to field a more settled side.

“They’ve come into some form,” said Smith, who welcomes back Mikey Lewis and Matt Parcell this week.

“They’ve shown at different stages what they’re capable of and have got some key players back from injury.

“It’s probably one of the most used sayings in the comp that while your best players are out on the park, you get the best chance to hit your best form.

“Salford are doing that and they’re playing some of their better footy.