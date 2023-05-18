All Sections
Hull KR v Batley Bulldogs: Willie Peters dreaming of 'suiting up at Wembley' for Challenge Cup final

Willie Peters has ruled out complacency after urging Hull KR to "go after" the Challenge Cup.

By James O'Brien
Published 18th May 2023, 17:00 BST

The Robins sit third in Super League despite suffering a first defeat in seven games at the hands of Warrington Wolves last time out.

Rovers take a break from league action this week to host Championship side Batley Bulldogs with a place in the quarter-finals on the line.

"It's very cool," said Peters ahead of his first cup experience as a head coach.

"I'm excited. It's a prestigious competition, one that I've followed ever since I was a kid. At one stage, the Challenge Cup was the main competition over here.

"I still look at the Challenge Cup as a massive trophy to win. We want to go after this competition and suit up at Wembley when the time comes around.

"But there is a lot of hard work to do before then. That starts this week against Batley."

The 12 Super League clubs enter at the sixth-round stage, joining the four surviving sides from the lower leagues.

Hull KR celebrate Ethan Ryan's try against Warrington Wolves. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)Hull KR celebrate Ethan Ryan's try against Warrington Wolves. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)
A home date with Batley represents a favourable draw but Peters is on his guard against a team that have lost just once in nine games after reaching the Championship Grand Final last season.

"We're certainly not taking Batley lightly," said the Australian.

"Our preparation has been exactly the same. We've had the same amount of days off, the same amount on video and the same training days because we fully respect Batley as a team, what they did last season and what they're doing this season including last week against Toulouse.

"We know we will be playing a team with high energy who will throw everything at us with nothing to lose.

Batley Bulldogs reached the Championship Grand Final last year. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)Batley Bulldogs reached the Championship Grand Final last year. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
"We worry about what we can control. We've had consistent performances this year and that's what we'll continue to do."

