Rovers host Championship side Leigh Centurions in the sixth round of the competition, knowing that a victory will put them within two wins of Wembley.

The Robins were narrowly beaten by Catalans Dragons in France last week but despite falling to defeat, assistant coach Gene was encouraged by what he watched.

“We’ve been trying to look for that sort of performance,” he said, with KR winning just two of their opening six Super League games.

Robins celebrate Brad Takairangi scoring a try against Castleford Tigers. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“I thought we did well away the game before [against Salford] and Catalans was a game I personally thought we were back to where we were at the back end of last year.

“We just want to build on from that and try improve every week. We’re looking forward to doing that against Leigh.”

Since losing to Championship rivals Featherstone Rovers at the beginning of February, the Centurions have won six games in a row under ex-Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam.

And although Leigh struggled in Super League last season, Gene insists that the Robins will not be taking them lightly this afternoon.

“It will definitely be hard-fought,” he added.

“We’ve talked about giving them respect. They’re a full-time team in the Championship and have been winning games.

“They’ll come here to our backyard and try to play hard and get a result. We will as well.