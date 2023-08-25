James Batchelor has acknowledged that Hull KR's record against Leigh Leopards needs addressing but the back-rower insists tonight's game is all about improving their top-six chances.

The Robins have lost all three previous meetings with Leigh in 2023, the latest a heartbreaking golden-point defeat at Wembley a fortnight ago.

Willie Peters' side have the chance to make it fourth time lucky in the Challenge Cup final rematch at Craven Park but the play-off picture is uppermost in Batchelor's mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They've had the better of us all year if you look at the games so we definitely owe them one," he said.

"With it being two weeks after Wembley, that one is still fresh in people's minds but we also took a fair beating over there and they did us late here as well.

"There are a lot of reasons for us to come out firing this week but above all else, we've found ourselves in a scrap for sixth place.

"That's all the motivation we need at the moment – we want to carry on our season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers are outside the top six on points difference after going down 28-6 at St Helens last week in their first game since their Wembley defeat.

James Batchelor dejected after the Wembley loss to Leigh. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Peters gave his players a long weekend to clear their heads and reset ahead of a crucial five-game period in Super League.

"Everyone had the emotion building up to it and then scoring the last-minute try and feeling like we could go on and win it, to lose like we did was horrible," said Batchelor on the Challenge Cup loss.

"There was obviously a lot of emotion hanging over that. Add some disappointment from last week against St Helens and we definitely needed to freshen up moving into this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since coming back in we've focused on doing what we do best to the best of our ability. If we do that, everything else will take care of itself."

James Batchelor, left, celebrates a try at Craven Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Lachlan Lam was Leigh's hero at Wembley with a nerveless extra-time drop goal but loose forward John Asiata is viewed as the man that makes the Leopards tick.

Batchelor knows the key to stopping Lam is to cut off the supply at source.

"He's massive," said the 25-year-old on Asiata.

"Lachlan Lam is an unbelievable player as everyone knows but if you look at a lot of the space that is created on the left edge, it's from the good work John Asiata does in the middle tying people up and pulling people into positions they don't want to be in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got to do a real good job on him and then it'll be down to me and the rest of the right edge to look after Lam."

Batchelor was in danger of missing the rest of the season when he suffered a neck injury at Magic Weekend in June but returned in time to help Rovers reach Wembley.

He is confident those issues are behind him.