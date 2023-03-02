Willie Peters is refusing to get carried away with Hull KR's strong start after stressing the Super League season is a marathon, not a sprint.

The Robins claimed an impressive home win over Wigan Warriors in round one and backed it up last week with another gutsy victory on the road at Salford Red Devils.

Friday's date with winless Leigh Leopards at Craven Park offers Rovers the perfect opportunity to start with three wins for the first time in Super League history.

While he places an importance on every match, Peters is well aware that no prizes are handed out in the early months of the campaign.

"We always wanted to get off to a good start," he said.

"Clubs will say it might take them time but naturally you want to win your first game, your second game – you want to win every game.

"But it is a long season. We worked hard in the pre-season and started off accordingly in those first two games but now it's about momentum and keeping that going.

"It doesn't matter where you start; it's where you finish. It's only early days and we need to keep our feet on the ground, which we are."

Hull KR celebrate Frankie Halton's try against Salford Red Devils. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Whereas the Robins have momentum behind them at the start of the new season, Leigh are finding life more difficult on their return to Super League.

Adrian Lam's side recruited the likes of Zak Hardaker and Ricky Leutele after cruising to promotion from the Championship but are still waiting for their first win following defeats to Salford and Catalans Dragons.

Rovers are highly fancied to increase Leigh's early-season woes backed by a vociferous home crowd.

Peters is wary of the wounded Leopards but has backed his team to dictate proceedings.

Ethan Ryan touches down at the AJ Bell Stadium. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Every week is different," he said.

"We're going to play against a team this week that are going to be hungry and determined for their first win. They've just fallen short in their first two games.

"They're a good side, very similar to Salford for me. They've got some players in that team that are very dangerous.

"Naturally our focus turns to Leigh but it's always got to be about us. In house, we pride ourselves on controlling what we can control.

Hull KR saw off Wigan Warriors last time out at Craven Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"When you set benchmarks around our effort and how hard we're competing, that can't alter and needs to stay at a high level."

Friday's clash is the first of back-to-back home games for Hull KR, with Warrington Wolves due to travel to Craven Park in round four.

"Every time we play in front of our home fans is a boost but we've got to give them something to cheer about," added Peters.

"We'll do that through our actions and the areas we pride ourselves on.

"Hopefully they get behind us and we get the result we're looking for."

Rovers head into the Leigh game without Dean Hadley who has a minor leg injury, while fellow forward Matty Storton is still working his way back from a broken toe.

Ryan Hall, Rhys Kennedy and Lachlan Coote could all return for the Robins after sitting out last week's win over Salford.

"We're hopeful but we definitely won't rush anyone back," said Peters, who named the trio in his initial 21-man squad.

"They've been training with the squad so it's just whether they tick everything off to satisfy us for Friday's game.