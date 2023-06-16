Willie Peters views the Challenge Cup clash with Salford Red Devils as an opportunity for Hull KR to rediscover their mojo.

The Robins have lost their way in recent weeks amid selection issues that have robbed Peters of key personnel, with Jordan Abdull and Lachlan Coote among those sidelined for today's quarter-final.

Four consecutive Super League defeats have seen Rovers drop out of the play-off positions, putting more emphasis on their cup date with Salford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peters has stressed that his side are still fighting for silverware on both fronts.

"Regardless of the situation we are in, the Challenge Cup is a special competition with lots of history and we want to do it proud," he said.

"We want to win competitions, there's no doubt about that. We want to win this weekend and go as far as we can.

"Whether it's Super League or the Challenge Cup, we want to go as far as we can."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers emerged as genuine Super League title contenders during a six-game winning run before running into familiar injury problems.

Hull KR are ready to get back on track. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Peters has faith in the team he will put out in KR's first game of the month at Craven Park.

"We always said we would go through some tough times and we certainly are now," he said.

"We are still going to field 17 players who we believe can win this game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are back at home, playing in front of our fans who have been outstanding travelling to Newcastle and the south of France.

Hull KR were well beaten in Perpignan last time out. (Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com)

"We have put in a few disappointing performances. Even though it was only 10 points against Salford, we weren't happy with that. Last week we went through some chaos and adversity but it wasn't a Hull KR performance.

"We need to go back to what works for us and put in an 80-minute performance that we know we're capable of."

Rovers and Salford have met twice already in 2023, with Peters' men coming out on top at the AJ Bell Stadium before the Red Devils edged an entertaining encounter earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magic Weekend clash was a timely reminder of how dangerous Paul Rowley's in-form side are.

"They're a team that are going to play expansive and hit you all over the park," said Peters.

"They've kept the core group of their spine together and their middles do a good job for them as well.

"They're a very good team and deserve to be sitting where they are (fourth in Super League).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad