Then with North Queensland Cowboys, Linnett was a member of the Bravehearts’ squad for the 2013 tournament and has his heart set on a swansong this autumn.

“I’d hope to be involved,” confirmed Linnett of the tournament which was postponed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a long season in Super League and my main focus is on trying to play well [for Hull KR], but if my body’s good at the end of the year I’d love to have a last World Cup with Scotland.”

Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com - 11/03/2022 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 5 - Salford Red Devils v Hull KR - AJ Bell Stadium, Salford, England - Hull Kingston Rovers' Kane Linnett

Linnett did not feature in Scotland’s Test against Jamaica last autumn, but insisted that was out of necessity rather than choice. He recalled: “I had a few niggles, it was a long season and I played every week so I thought it would be best to have a break.

“I have talked with the coach a little bit and he would like me to play, so if the body’s feeling good I’d like to pull the shirt on again.”

That could mean lining up against Australia, who the Scots play in a group game at Coventry on October 21.

“I’ve done that before and they smashed us,” he recalled. “It wouldn’t be that strange, my mum was born in Scotland and I have got a fair bit of family up there.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 04/03/2022 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 4 - Hull KR v St Helens - Sewell Group Craven Park, Hull, England - Lachlan Coote tackled by Jack Welsby.

“They love it when I pull on that Scottish jersey. A lot of my family are very Scottish, so I feel part of it.”

His club comes first though and Linnett stressed the Robins’ priority is tonight’s visit of Warrington Wolves in Super League, rather than a home Challenge Cup quarter-final against Castleford Tigers, a team they beat in the league at Craven Park five weeks ago, in seven days’ time

Two wins would secure a first Cup final appearance since 2015, but Linnett insisted: “We don’t look that far ahead.

“We just want to get an 80-minute performance. We haven’t been able to do that yet.

“For us, it is about trying to be better each week and this week’s no different.

“We’ll just try and improve on the little things.”