Willie Peters has put a positive spin on Hull KR's selection issues after calling on his fringe players to shine in the absence of influential figures.

Rovers head into Friday's home clash with Super League pacesetters Warrington Wolves without three members of their potent left edge in Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Jordan Abdull and Kane Linnett.

Captain Kenny-Dowall begins his four-match ban, while Abdull and Linnett picked up injuries in last week's loss to Leigh Leopards.

Ethan Ryan has dropped out of the side after featuring in the first three games, meaning a likely debut for former Huddersfield Giants winger Louis Senior.

"It gives opportunity," said Peters, who welcomes back forwards Dean Hadley and Matty Storton following short lay-offs.

"We went to Salford a couple of weeks ago when we had four players out and put in a really good performance against a good team on their home patch.

"We're back at home this week. We weren't happy with our performance last week.

"No matter who wears that jersey, you've got to wear it with pride and compete hard. I know the guys that come in will do that."

Willie Peters has been forced to dip into his squad this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The date with the high-flying Wolves offers Peters' men the chance to right the wrongs of their last outing at Craven Park.

Peters has urged his team to get back to the levels that earned them wins over Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils.

"We're playing this weekend against a very strong Warrington team and need a better performance," said the Rovers boss.

"Naturally we want a result but for us it's about getting a better performance. When you do that and you're not on the right side of the scoreboard, you can build from that.

Hull KR show their disappointment after the late loss to Leigh Leopards. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Last week we got beat on points at the back end of the game but it was certainly a performance that we weren't happy with."

After conceding 30 points against Super League new boys Leigh, Peters is demanding a significant improvement without the ball.

"Defence determines and highlights who you are as a team and a club," he added.

"We definitely let ourselves down in that area last Friday, no doubt about that, so I'm looking for a better defensive effort.

"On the back of that, your attack will flow and you'll be giving yourselves more opportunities.

