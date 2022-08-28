Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KR’s play-off hopes are over after losing their last three matches, although they remain above bitter rivals Hull FC who they face in the last round.

Before Saturday’s trip to the MKM Stadium, the Robins host Wigan Warriors tomorrow in the second match of three in nine days.

McGuire has stressed Rovers have plenty to play for as they prepare for the start of the Willie Peters era.

It has been a difficult end to the season for Danny McGuire's Hull KR. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“It’s really important for us,” said KR’s interim head coach.

“The main thing is to leave a good taste for the start of next year. A fair amount of the squad are sticking around for next year and it’s important that you finish in a good way for the start of pre-season.

“The short turnaround isn’t ideal but I’m still going to be demanding good standards from the players in the last two games.

“I’m sure the boys personally want to play well for the team and each other.”

Hull KR went down to Wakefield Trinity on Thursday night. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Robins have not been helped by the loss of Mikey Lewis to a season-ending concussion, while Jimmy Keinhorst and Jez Litten picked up bans in the aftermath of Thursday’s defeat at Wakefield Trinity.

While Wigan have the luxury of being able to rest players with one eye on the play-offs, McGuire’s options are limited.

“They’re potentially in a position where they could rest a fair few of their key players,” he said. “They’ve earnt that right.

“We’re not in a position to do that; we haven’t got the players available at the minute and are very light on numbers.

“The majority of the boys will be backing up from Thursday.”

With both sides running on fumes at the end of a gruelling season, McGuire has low expectations.

“Honestly, I’m not expecting a great intensity to the game,” he said.

“I may be wrong and it might be a real spectacle but I’d be surprised if there are many good quality tussles.