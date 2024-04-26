Hull KR were well beaten in Perpignan last week. (Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com)

The Robins came agonisingly close to winning a first major trophy since 1985 in last year's Challenge Cup final, only to lose in golden point to Leigh Leopards.

Rovers went on to reach the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs and have made a positive start to this season.

However, after failing to beat any of their top-six rivals away from home in 2023, KR continued an unwanted record under Peters in last week's 36-6 defeat by Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

"You need to beat the best, whether it's at home or away," said Peters.

"That's our next progression. We've come a long way, there's no doubt about that, but we're not where we want to be.

"How do I know that? Well, it's because we've struggled to go to Catalans and beat them over there.

"To be there at the end of the year and win silverware, you need to beat the best teams away.”

Willie Peters is relishing the challenge of hosting Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

A seventh successive loss at Stade Gilbert Brutus brought an abrupt end to KR's five-match winning streak in league and cup, a run that has taken Peters' side to within 80 minutes of a return to Wembley.

Peters views Friday's semi-final dress rehearsal against Wigan Warriors at Craven Park as the perfect game for the Robins in the wake of a humbling experience in Perpignan.

"I said straight after last week's game that we're not going to get a better opportunity," he added.

"We could play a team that aren't going so well at the moment, come here and win on Friday night and could be in the same position in a couple of weeks' time if we have to go away to a Wigan.

"To be able to come back home and play against the champions is what you want. Players should get excited about that because it's an opportunity. I see it as a real opportunity.

"If we play the way we can play for a long period, we'll give ourselves an opportunity (to win).