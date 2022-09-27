Hull KR winger Ethan Ryan suffers 'devastating' blow after being ruled out of World Cup
Hull KR winger Ethan Ryan will miss out on representing Ireland at the World Cup after suffering a fresh injury blow.
The 26-year-old was a regular for the Robins in 2022 after putting his previous wrist issues behind him, scoring 10 tries in 19 Super League appearances.
But a hand injury sustained in the final game of the season has ruled Ryan out of Ireland's World Cup campaign.
"Hull KR can confirm Ethan Ryan will miss the upcoming World Cup after dislocating and breaking his metacarpal in the Robins’ win over Hull FC in round 27," read a club statement.
"Suffered early in the win over FC, the 26-year-old underwent surgery to fix the issue on 12th September and will consequently be in a cast for six weeks before beginning his rehabilitation with the club.
"Sadly, Ryan will now miss out on representing Ireland in the upcoming 2021 Rugby League World Cup."