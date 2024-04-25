Hull KR winger Joe Burgess earns new contract after flying start to season

The former Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils speedster linked up with the Robins in pre-season and has hit the ground running at Craven Park, scoring seven tries in six games.

Rovers have moved quickly to tie Burgess down until the end of 2026 after Ryan Hall's decision to rejoin Leeds Rhinos next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters said: "Joe is going to be a key player for us over the next couple of seasons.

"We were fortunate Joe became available in January and he’s worked extremely hard to earn this new extension with the club.

"An area we wanted to bring into the club was more speed and Joe certainly brings that. Our fans saw a glimpse of that against Leigh a couple of weeks back.

"Joe’s a really well-liked character within the group and I look forward to working with him over the next couple of seasons."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burgess, who has scored 116 tries in 170 Super League appearances since his debut in 2013, is set to line up against former club Wigan on Friday night.

Joe Burgess has earned a new contract at Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I’m buzzing to be staying for two more years," said the 29-year-old. "I’ve been trying my hardest since I’ve started to get that.

"I’m really happy living over here and playing for this club. It was a no-brainer once the offer was made – I wanted to get it signed, sealed and delivered.

"Hull KR's pushing for success and it’s a real drive for the club and for me. It’s definitely a club on the up and that’s on the back of the great work being done on the field by the players and coaching staff, and off it too with the board and back office.