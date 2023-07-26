Hull KR winger Ryan Hall faces Challenge Cup fitness race as Willie Peters provides injury latest

Hull KR winger Ryan Hall faces a race against time to be fit for the Challenge Cup final after being ruled out for the next two weeks.

The 35-year-old is nursing a calf injury sustained in the golden-point win over Leeds Rhinos on July 14.

Hall appeared to have won his fitness battle after being named in the team for last week's semi-final against Wigan Warriors, only to aggravate the issue during the warm-up and force Willie Peters into a late change.

The former England star will miss Friday's home clash with Castleford Tigers and next week's trip to Wigan but Peters will give him every chance to prove his fitness ahead of the Wembley date with Leigh Leopards on August 12.

"We're hoping he'll only be another two weeks and will be back for the cup final," said the Rovers boss. "The aim is to get him back for that.

"Ryan thought he would get through the game last week and then felt it in the warm-up.

"He had a week recovery after a knee operation and those operations usually take two and a half to three weeks for most players so if Ryan says he isn't right, you know he's not right.

"It was very selfless. That's the player he is – he'll always put the team first.

Ryan Hall is struggling with a calf issue. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"We need to work on him now to get him back for that cup game."

Dean Hadley also sat out the semi-final at Headingley after sustaining a concussion against Leeds and is not yet ready to return.

Peters expects the hardworking forward to be available at the DW Stadium for KR's final game before their trip to Wembley.

"The specialist has said another week so he'll be back the week after against Wigan," added Peters.

Dean Hadley, left, is still working his way back from a head injury. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"It's obviously not great he's having another week off. We were looking forward to him coming back.