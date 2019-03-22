Huddersfield Giants 42 Hull KR 8: Giants leapfrog Leeds as Robins demolished

Huddersfield Giants moved off the foot of the Super League standings with a 42-8 home demolition of Hull KR.

It was just a second top-flight triumph of the campaign for Simon Woolford’s men, who celebrated an excellent evening’s work by leapfrogging Wigan and Leeds in the standings.

The destruction was spearheaded by England winger Jermaine McGillvary and England Knights hooker Kruise Leeming, who both crossed twice in the seven-try rout.

In contrast, Hull KR looked completely off the pace and never appeared capable of matching their hosts’ sizeable threat.

It was actually the visitors who started the contest the liveliest, forcing Huddersfield to drop-out three times from under their own posts in the first five minutes before Ryan Shaw gave his side the lead with a penalty.

However, as soon as the Giants emerged from their initial slumbers, they began to take total control of the contest and had built up a 20-2 interval advantage.

Lee Gaskell opened the home side’s account with a 10th-minute penalty, and four minutes later landed the first of his three first-half conversions after McGillvary’s strong surge ripped open the Hull KR defence and paved the way for the supporting Leeming to finish off.

That lead was extended 13 minutes later when Leeming turned provider by dabbing the ball through for Oliver Roberts to pick up the pieces.

The visiting defence was all at sea again soon after as they failed to deal with a Matt Frawley chip and Darnell McIntosh took full advantage to pounce.

The Giants extended their lead within three minutes of the restart, Gaskell breaking away and feeding the alert Leeming to double his try tally on the night.

The influential half-back was also at the heart of Huddersfield’s fifth try, sending out a long pass to Jordan Turner, who fed McGillvary to stroll over with ease.

If that had been easy, the England winger’s next involvement was even more gift-wrapped, simply plucking the ball out of the air from a Frawley kick to score.

Weller Hauraki gave the travelling supporters something to cheer in the 63rd minute by crashing over by the posts, with Shaw adding the extras, before Suaia Matagi powered over from close range.

Huddersfield: McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, I. Senior, Uate, Gaskell, Frawley, English, Leeming, Matagi, J. Wardle, Mellor, Lawrence. Substitutes: Ikahihifo, Roberts, Hewitt, Ta’ai.

Hull K R: Hall, Shaw, J. Keinhorst, Vaivai, Oakes, Drinkwater, Atkin, Masoe, Lee, Lawler, Hauraki, Tomkins, Addy. Substitutes: Bardle, Wallis, Lunt, Rooks.

Referee: Gary Dolan (RFL).