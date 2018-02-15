Hull Kingston Rovers 23 Catalans Dragons 4: Robins are off the mark

Hull KR won their first game of the season as three tries in the first half at KCOM Craven Park set the newly-promoted side up for the victory while leaving Catalans Dragons still searching for their first point.

After a much-improved performance at Leeds last week, Rovers needed a fast start and got it.

In the sixth minute when they forced a repeat set from an error from Luke Walsh, Ryan Shaw ended a flowing move from left to right with the winger touching down in the right-hand corner.

Shaw’s conversion attempt drifted left of the uprights.

Rovers were dominating the early exchanges although the first half highlighted why these sides have struggled to score points with neither capable of capitalising on good field possession.

However, Mose Mason rumbled his way over the line between the posts for Rovers six minutes before half-time. Shaw’s conversion made it 10-0.

Things got better for the Robins when Shaun Lunt sneaked through from dummy half to score and Shaw’s conversion gave Rovers a 16-0 lead at the break.

The Dragons offered very little and fell 22-0 behind 10 minutes into the second half. Danny McGuire’s clever pass sent Danny Tickle over for a try on his Rovers debut. Like the previous two scores, Tickle grounded the Ball between the posts making Shaw’s conversion a formality.

After an hour a break from inside his own half by Greg Bird was finished off from 40 metres by David Mead for Catalns. Walsh missed the conversion to leave his side trailing 22-4.

Leading by three converted tries, the game was all but won for Rovers. A penalty 20 metres out presented the Robins with a chance to add two more points to their tally, but Shaw’s kick struck the right-hand post.

As the clock ticked down, Catalans found Rovers in no mood to jeopardise their first points of the season.

Chris Atkins’s drop goal in the final minute completed the scoring.

Hull KR: Dagger, Shaw, Salter, Minns, Carney, McGuire, Atkin, Jewitt, Lee, Mulhern, Blair, Clarkson, Kavanagh. Substitutes: Lunt, Walne, Masoe, Tickle.

Catalans Dragons: Mead, Broughton, Thornley, Wiliame, Tierney, Albert, Walsh, Casty, Aiton, Simon, Garcia, Bird, Baitieri. Substitutes: Bousquet, Duport, Margalet, Da Costa.

Referee: James Child (RFL).