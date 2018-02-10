Hull KR heading in the right direction despite defeat to champions

RUGBY LEAGUE is a results business, but sometimes performance is just as important. On that basis, promoted Hull KR are in upbeat mood despite two defeats to begin their second spell in Super League.

After being hammered 28-6 at home by Wakefield Trinity in round one, Rovers produced a much-improved display in their 20-11 defeat by champions Leeds Rhinos at Elland Road two days ago. The Robins led 10-0 after half-an-hour and were 11-10 in front until 12 minutes from time. They did not quite have the strength to hold off Leeds, but hooker Tommy Lee feels they are heading in the right direction.

“We showed a bit of intent early doors and started well,” said Lee, who joined Rovers from St Helens in the closed season. “It is always nice when you get a fair share of the ball and you always need that against Leeds, with their back-five getting them forward.”

Penalties, particularly on the last tackle, proved costly and Lee admitted: “I think a bit of discipline might have let us down, but they are a great side.

“We are disappointed, really, that we didn’t get anything from it. We thought we deserved something, but it is a long season and we just want to improve week-on-week, learn a few lessons, but hopefully learn them quickly.”

This latest performance will send Rovers into the visit of Catalans Dragons next Friday with something to build on.

“We are still not where we want to be, but that was definitely a step in the right direction,” Lee added.

“Nothing below that is the target now. We have pushed the champions pretty close and we know we are a quality side. It is going to be a tough season, but if we keep putting in performances like that, I am sure we will win more than we lose.”

Stand-off Chris Atkin impressed on his Super League debut and Lee said: “He was very good, he is a smart player and he is only going to grow in confidence.”