WATCH: Sheens left to rue injuries

Hull KR coach Tim Sheens says his squad have been “banged up” by serious injuries in the 38-24 Qualifiers win over Halifax.

He said: “Justin Carney has done the same ankle injury which he missed some weeks with. I doubt he’ll be back.

“They suspect an ACL with Adam (Quinlan) and if so he’s not done only for this season but half of next too.

“He’s been one of our best and the players are disappointed for him as he’s such a great guy. Mose Masoe will miss next week concussed.”

Halifax boss Richard Marshall saw his part-timers fight back from 24-0 down after just 26 minutes and said: “We’ve won games this year and felt worse than this.

“I was elated at times.”