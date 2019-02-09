WATCH: Warrington Wolves v Hull KR – Australian playmaker Josh Drinkwater aims to turn tables on Steve Price

WARRINGTON WOLVES coach Steve Price made dreams come true for Josh Drinkwater – but now the Hull KR stand-off hopes to make life miserable for his former mentor.

The Australian playmaker will be part of the Robins team bidding to beat one of the Super League favourites this afternoon, with Drinkwater knowing just what to expect from the opponents’ coach.

Hull KR's Josh Drinkwater got his chance in NRL under Steve Price, who is now in charge of Warrington. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He explained; “I played under Steve Price. He gave me my NRL debut a few years ago at the (St George Illawarra) Dragons so I sort of understand a little bit about the way he wants to play.

“It was obviously a dream come true to make my NRL debut at a great club like that – the Dragons – and at the time it was beautiful. But it’s a long time ago now.”

He made just three more appearances that year in 2013 and was released as part of a deal that saw him move to London Broncos the following season.

Drinkwater, 26, has had a nomadic career since, heading back to Wests Tigers in 2015 before returning to the UK for two seasons with Leigh Centurions.

It will be really real good to see where we’re at. I think it’s going to be one of the biggest tests we’ll have all year, to be honest. Josh Drinkwater

He then joined Catalans Dragons on a short-term deal last year where he excelled – and ended with him helping them win the Challenge Cup at Wembley.

However, he has signed for Rovers this term and helped them get off to a flying start with a last-gasp derby victory against Hull FC last week.

“It was a good win and a great start,” said Drinkwater.

“We’ve got two points on the board but we have to back it up with a good performance at Warrington. They’ll probably be joint-favourites with St Helens.

Warrington Wolves head coach, Steve Price. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

“It will be really real good to see where we’re at. I think it’s going to be one of the biggest tests we’ll have all year, to be honest.”

Inevitably, much will be made of his clash with Blake Austin, his fellow countryman from Parramatta Eels who instantly helped Wolves to an impressive win over Leeds Rhinos last week.

Drinkwater said: “He’s obviously a terrific player. He was a good player in the NRL and he’s come over here as a marquee signing.

“But I’m not getting caught up too much in the battle with Blake – I’m just going to worry about doing my job for the team.”