Winds blow Hull KR floodlights over

Have your say

HULL KR had to evacuate their KCOM Craven Park ground today following a “major incident” when a floodlight pylon was blown over in strong winds.

A statement on the club website read: “The club can confirm today’s weather conditions have created a major incident at the stadium, resulting in one of the floodlight pylons becoming compromised.

“Fortunately no injuries occurred and the stadium has been evacuated safely.

“It will remain closed until further notice. Testing will commence from contractors who installed the lights five years ago on the integrity of the remaining structures, before a decision is made on reopening the stadium.

“We anticipate this decision will be made tomorrow.

“The club will make no further comment at this time.”

Supporters have been informed the KCOM Craven Park Fan Experience Zone will remain closed until further notice.