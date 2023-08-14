Hull KR's Elliot Minchella banned one game for Challenge Cup final yellow card at Wembley
Minchella became the first player sin-binned in a Challenge Cup final since 2001 during the opening period of the Robins’ 17-16 golden-point loss to Leigh Leopards.
The RFL’s match review panel charged Minchella with grade B ‘other contrary behaviour’ for a late hit on a kicker and handed him a one-game penalty notice.
He has until noon on Tuesday to appeal, but faces missing Friday’s Betfred Super League game at St Helens.
Huddersfield Giants’ Joe Greenwood escaped a suspension after being sent-off after just 28 minutes of Sunday’s 32-18 Super League defeat at St Helens.He was charged with grade B striking and fined £250. Team-mate Oliver Russell received similar punishment for grade B dangerous contact, Chris Hill faces no further action after being charged with a grade A high tackle and another Giants man, Matty English, was cautioned for dangerous contact.
Saints’ Matty Lees received a two-match penalty notice - keeping him out of Friday’s visit of Hull KR and the following week’s game at Castleford Tigers - for a grade C high tackle.