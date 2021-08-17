Ready for derby: George King, left, with Rowan Milnes against Wigan, welcomes return of the fans.

The rivals are set to meet at KCOM Stadium on Saturday with KR bidding to take a significant step towards booking a top-six Super League play-offs berth.

They are seeking a third successive win but know they will come under intense scrutiny from Hull in the first derby played in front of fans for 18 months.

“I played the derby last year but it wasn’t the same with no fans,” said King, who was involved in October’s 31-16 home loss. “It’s the one match we all want to be in. I’m sure it’ll be a sell-out and it’s going to be another big test to see how far we’ve come.”

The former Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves forward played his part in Friday’s impressive 26-14 triumph over Wigan Warriors, including making a lovely pass to set Matty Storton free ahead of Kane Linnett’s try.

He said: “It was terrific. It was a really tough game against Wigan – a real contest and battle. In that first 25 minutes (when Rovers went 16-0 up) we were great.

“We got a bit sloppy but overall it was a really good performance.

“Since I started my professional career, I’ve never had a double over Wigan so that’s really special – and in terms of where we are, compared to last year when we were bottom, it’s a real positive.”

Huddersfield-born King, 26, is delighted owner Neil Hudgell has reversed his decision to sell the club. He said: “It’s great news. He’s invested so much into this club.

“It must be hard for him. He probably doesn’t want to miss out! After seeing developments with the squad, he’ll see where that’s going and off the pitch (chief executive) Paul Lakin has done a great job organising things like Craven Streat – the food and drink village.