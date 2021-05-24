Hull KR's Korbin Sims sees red card ruled incorrect but Huddersfield Giants ace is banned

Ever-present prop Yates has been charged with a Grade A dangerous contact in Huddersfield’s 44-6 win at Leigh Centurions.

He will miss Sunday’s trip to Trinity as Giants bid to make it four successive Super League wins.

Australian prop Sims was red carded for an alleged high tackle on Max Jowitt in the 70th minute of Hull KR’s 28-12 loss at Belle Vue yesterday.

Rovers had fought back from 22-0 down to trail just 22-12 at the time.

However, the former NRL star will not be suspended.

The match review panel wrote: “Player comes into the tackle area.

“Player hits shoulder first and there does not appear to be any contact with the head. MRP state that player is not guilty of being sent off.”

Hull KR's Korbin Sims (ALLAN MCKENZIE)

Salford Red Devils’ Pauli Pauli, the second-row on loan from Wakefield, was handed a one-match penalty notice for a Grade B dangerous contact in their narrow loss against Wigan Warriors.

Wakefied’s Jay Pitts was handed a caution for a dangerous contact while Huddersfield’s James Cunningham (standing on an opponent) and Wigan’s John Bateman (kicking out) were both cautioned for contrary behaviour.