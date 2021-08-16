Hull KR's Matty Storton says it was a "no-brainer" to sign new deal

The second-row, 22, has become a regular in Tony Smith's side since moving up to Super League from Championship Bradford Bulls last season.

He has missed just two games this campaign and produced another impressive display in Friday's win over Wigan Warriors.

Bradford-born Storton - who has shown his versatility by also playing front-row - has now extended his contract until 2024 and said: "I'm over the moon.

"It was a no-brainer really when I got approached by the club to sign the extension - I snapped their hand off.

"All the coaching staff believe in me. It was an easy decision. I'm really happy about the transition to playing prop.

"I want to push on to that starting spot and hopefully over the next few years become a regular in that starting 13.

"I'm learning from a lot of good players at the club and they're all hitting their primes - so I'm learning from the best really.

Hull KR's Matty Storton applauds the fans after Friday's win over Wigan Warriors. (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

Smith added: "He's going to keep on advancing his career and he's really keen to stay with us.

"Matty's doing a good job for us at the moment but we know his best years are still to come.