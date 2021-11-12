Hull KR's Mikey Lewis signs "deserved" improved long-term deal

Hull KR's Mikey Lewis (ALEX WHITEHEAD/SWPIX)

The exciting scrum-half, 20, will now remain with his hometown club until the end of 2025.

He enjoyed a breakthrough season with some quality performances, scoring eight tries in 13 appearances including a memorable solo try in their famous play-off win at Warrington Wolves.

Lewis also stepped out at Wembley for York City Knights and got Rovers to within 80 minutes of Old Trafford before making an impressive England Knights debut against Jamaica last month.

Mikey Lewis scores for England Knights against Jamaica (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

“I’m over the moon," he said, after completing the deal with Tony Smith's side.

"It was an easy decision for myself. It didn’t take me long to sign the contract.

“It was a rollercoaster alright (2021), to play at one of the greatest stadiums in the world (Wembley) was a fantastic feeling and then going 80 minutes close to a Grand Final was a great achievement.

"But Tony (Smith) has kept me level-headed every step of the way to make sure I’m doing my job to the best I could.

“I’m very excited for 2022. We’ve seen a few glimpses of what we can do as a team.

"With the recruitment we’ve done, the team we’ve got, and the injured boys coming back like Elliot (Minchella).

"It’s very exciting; we think we can go that one step further this year and it starts with this pre-season."

Head coach Smith added: “It’s terrific news for both Mikey and the club.

"He’s really stepped up another level. He’s got a few more to come and he’ll certainly achieve those levels, I’m sure of it.

"He sets his sights pretty high, which is great. He’s certainly made some big advancements this year.