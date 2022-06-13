The 34-year-old was included in Wane's training squad earlier this year and has continued to stand out on the left wing for the Robins.

Hall has scored 11 tries in 15 outings this year and ranks in the top five in Super League for carries and metres.

The Leeds-born winger is England's record tryscorer with 35 in 38 games but has not played at international level since representing Great Britain in 2019.

Ryan Hall has been a standout performer for Hull KR. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hall is set to compete with Tommy Makinson and Matty Ashton for a place in Wane's team for Saturday's clash with the All Stars at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

As well as Ashton, Catalans Dragons pair Michael McIlorum and Mike McMeeken have been called up despite missing out on the training squad.

St Helens pair Jack Welsby and Joe Batchelor have also been handed opportunities, while Kallum Watkins has earned a recall thanks to his impressive form for Salford Red Devils.

Castleford Tigers hooker Paul McShane, Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki and Huddersfield Giants outside back Jake Wardle could all feature after retaining their places in the squad.

Shaun Wane is preparing England for the World Cup. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Saints trio Morgan Knowles, Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival have been ruled out through injury, while Leeds duo Zak Hardaker and Kruise Leeming miss out.

“I’ve every confidence in every player selected," said Wane.

"Some need no introduction and have earned a recall, others are new to the squad and are also in on merit.

"They all have the ability to perform at this level and this is their chance to show myself and England supporters what they can do.”

England squad