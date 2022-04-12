The young half-back sustained the issue in last week's Challenge Cup victory over Castleford Tigers and could be seen leaving Craven Park on crutches.

Lewis underwent a scan on Monday that confirmed he suffered major ligament damage.

The injury not only rules the 20-year-old out of the Good Friday derby against Hull FC but a large chunk of the season, including next month's Challenge Cup semi-final.

Mikey Lewis will miss some big games during an important period. (Picture: SWPix.com)

A club statement read: "Mikey Lewis will be unavailable for six to eight weeks after the seminal half-back ruptured ligaments in his ankle early in the second half of the Robins’ 34-10 quarter-final win over Castleford.

"Lewis will require surgery on the injury and be in a protective boot for the beginning of his rehab."

Jordan Abdull is set to take Lewis' place in the starting line-up after coming off the bench last week.

The England playmaker took a bang to the nose against Castleford but he has been given the all-clear to face former club Hull.

Mikey Lewis has produced some magic moments in 2022. (Picture: SWPix.com)