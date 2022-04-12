The young half-back sustained the issue in last week's Challenge Cup victory over Castleford Tigers and could be seen leaving Craven Park on crutches.
Lewis underwent a scan on Monday that confirmed he suffered major ligament damage.
The injury not only rules the 20-year-old out of the Good Friday derby against Hull FC but a large chunk of the season, including next month's Challenge Cup semi-final.
A club statement read: "Mikey Lewis will be unavailable for six to eight weeks after the seminal half-back ruptured ligaments in his ankle early in the second half of the Robins’ 34-10 quarter-final win over Castleford.
"Lewis will require surgery on the injury and be in a protective boot for the beginning of his rehab."
Jordan Abdull is set to take Lewis' place in the starting line-up after coming off the bench last week.
The England playmaker took a bang to the nose against Castleford but he has been given the all-clear to face former club Hull.
Prop Tom Garratt is in line to return after recovering from a head injury, a boost for the Robins with fellow forwards Albert Vete and Dean Hadley still sidelined.