Hull rivals left to count cost of injuries after Tony Smith's side claim bragging rights

Kane Linnett and Mikey Lewis were forced off in a costly defeat to fierce rivals Hull FC in Sunday's derby at Craven Park.
Linnett has been ruled out of Friday's trip to Leeds Rhinos due to the concussion protocols and faces a race against time to shake off the effects of the head clash with team-mate Sam Luckley before next Sunday's cup date with Wigan.
Lewis, meanwhile, was forced off in the closing stages of the 16-6 loss.
"Kane Linnett failed his HIA," said Peters.
"I thought Mikey was a leg injury. That was my understanding.
"I'm not sure whether Mikey will play on Friday but Kane won't play."
Should Lewis fail to recover in time, Brad Schneider is likely to make his debut following his arrival from Canberra Raiders.
The Australian playmaker attended the derby after touching down earlier in the weekend in a timely boost for the ailing Robins.
"It's much-needed," said Peters, who remains without the likes of Jordan Abdull, Elliot Minchella and Jesse Sue.
"He has just got off the plane so we can't expect too much of him but there's no doubt in time that he'll help our attack."
In another potential like-for-like replacement, James Batchelor could take Linnett's place just six weeks on from suffering a neck injury at Magic Weekend.
"He has just got to get through the week," added Peters during Sunday's press conference.
"He had a positive appointment with the specialist. He's started contact which has been good and we're aiming for him to play next week."
Hull, too, were left with an injury concern after Tex Hoy hobbled off with a torn hamstring.
The full-back is facing a third lay-off of the season due to ongoing hamstring issues.
"I'm really not sure (on the severity) but it was bad enough," said Smith, who brought Hoy back at Craven Park after a two-game absence. "He's torn something in there again.
"I got asked if it was a risk. Every time you put someone out there who has had a hamstring problem, it's a risk, especially when they're returning from their injury.
"We thought it was over. We rehabbed him and he felt confident about it. It was a hot day so dehydration possibly may have contributed as well, or Tex has just got some hamstrings that do it tough."
Smith was forced into late changes ahead of his first return to Craven Park as Hull boss after Andre Savelio and Liam Sutcliffe pulled out.
The pair could return when the Black and Whites host Castleford Tigers on Saturday.
"We thought they were playing," added Smith. "We gave them up to the team run and they weren't quite ready.
"Andre was a quad strain and Sutty is still his knee. They weren't quite feeling right and we certainly didn't want to risk them in a derby match and a big game, causing further injury."