Hull Trains extends partnership with local Rugby League clubs for a third year

Sponsorship of two major Hull teams is a key part of the rail operator’s local investment plan and is an excellent opportunity to help drive further interest in the city and its major sports teams.

Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, explains: “We’re absolutely delighted to extend our partnership with Hull FC and Hull KR for a third consecutive year. You’ll be able to see our brand in-stadium on their big screens and LEDs, as well as on social media in their highlight videos. Rugby league is part of the fabric of Hull and means a lot to everyone in the region. We are proud to once again support both sides in their respective Super League campaigns and wish them both well for the season ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Lakin, Hull KR Chief Executive was also delighted that the partnership will continue into a third season, saying: “We’ve had two fantastic years working with the team at Hull Trains and I’m delighted this will continue for a third season in 2024. A particular highlight was Hull Trains carrying more than 3,000 of our fans down to London for the Challenge Cup final.”

Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains with Hull FC and Hull KR

Hull FC Chief Executive, James Clark added: We have had a long and fruitful relationship with Hull Trains over the years. They are hugely recognisable as a brand within the area and this partnership is mutually beneficial in terms of brand exposure. Not only that, but perhaps most importantly we love working with them as they have a genuine commitment to the local community and really care about making a difference.”