The Warriors reached the final of rugby league's famous knockout competition at Wembley in 2017, only to lose out to Hull FC, and it is 11 years since the last of their record 19 victories.

Liam Farrell, Iain Thornley and captain Thomas Leuluai are the only survivors from the team that beat Hull in 2011 and they will hope to bridge the gap when they take on Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peet, who at 38 is Super League's youngest head coach, has taken his hometown team to the final at his first attempt and says it's not before time.

Matt Peet has guided Wigan to a major final in his first season. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I think two years is too long," said Peet, who as a rugby-mad youngster was taken to the bulk of Wigan's record eight successive Wembley victories but has been a reluctant television watcher in recent times.

He added: "It's horrible sitting at home watching the Challenge Cup finals when Wigan aren't in them. I absolutely detest it, it's the worst feeling.

"But I don't think the years stacking up adds to the pressure. There are only two trophies to go at and I'm made up to be at the dance."

Peet was largely unknown outside Wigan when he was promoted to succeed Adrian Lam at the end of the 2021 season but the Warriors have been something of a revelation under his guidance with a refreshing attacking style of rugby.

Matt Peet in discussion with Lee Briers at Wakefield. (Picture: SWPix.com)

They are handily placed in Super League to push for the Grand Final and their gripping cup semi-final victory over holders and champions St Helens thrust their head coach firmly into the spotlight.

"It's all been great," he said. "I don't go out much but people have been sound and they've been supportive. But I'm well aware it can change."

Peet, who enjoyed only a modest playing career, gained an English degree while working his way up through the coaching ranks and says it has not been a smooth path to the top.

"I wasn't full-time at Wigan for ages," he said. "For my first job I got £2,000 as a reserves assistant, then I became the under-18s head coach before getting a full-time job as a performance coach.

Wigan stunned St Helens in the semi-finals. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I've always had part-time jobs from fruit picking, loads of factory jobs, working in special needs. I also worked in a gym and in bars."

Peet has endeavoured to instil his own ethics of hard work and dedication into his players while never straying far from the club's heritage and culture.