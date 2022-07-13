The 29-year-old, who earned a reputation as a prolific tryscorer during spells with Hull FC and Warrington Wolves, has fallen out of favour at Wakefield in recent weeks.

Hampered by a knee injury, Lineham has been limited to seven appearances since joining Trinity at the end of last year and last played in the recent hammering by Salford Red Devils.

Lineham could make his debut against Whitehaven on Sunday after joining Featherstone's promotion push.

“Firstly I’d like to say thank you to Wakefield for accepting my request and allowing me to take up this special opportunity," said Lineham.

"Featherstone play a fantastic and exciting brand of rugby. As a club they have clearly shown their ambitions by recruiting a very strong playing group, consisting of both exciting youth and a wealth of experienced players.

"Brian McDermott has had an illustrious coaching career and I am looking forward to working alongside both him, his coaching staff and the playing group.

"I feel extremely privileged and fortunate to be part of this exciting project and hopefully helping Featherstone Rovers achieve their Super League ambitions."