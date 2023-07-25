Wakefield Trinity have made another addition to their squad with the signing of Catalans Dragons hooker Ugo Tison on an initial four-week loan.

Fresh from the return of Huddersfield Giants winger Innes Senior for a fourth short-term stint, Wakefield have brought in spine cover ahead of a crucial period in Super League.

Tison has made three Super League appearances since his debut last September, while he also represented France in the Test match against England in April.

“I’m happy to be here," said the 22-year-old, who joins compatriots Romain Franco and Huge Salabio at Belle Vue.

"I hope we will win as many games as possible. I understand that I need to train hard and make a positive impact on the pitch.

“I feel that I am a simple player, priding myself on good vision and solid defence. I hope my visit will be positive for Wakefield.”

Trinity have been the most active Super League club in the transfer market this season, with Luke Gale and David Fifita among the players that have joined the club's fight to avoid the drop.

Mark Applegarth's side are two points behind second-bottom Castleford Tigers with eight rounds remaining.

Ugo Tison has joined Wakefield's fight for survival. (Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com)

“I am really pleased that we have been able to get Ugo on board," said Applegarth.

“With Morgan Smith out for the season and a couple of lads returning from injuries, we felt it was important to bring in some cover in the hooker and half position in the short term.