Under Ian Watson, Huddersfield Giants are viewed as a methodical team only capable of playing one way.

The objective is to complete high and starve the opposition of territory in the knowledge that if you cannot get from A to B, you cannot score points.

Some eyebrows were raised when Jake Connor returned for a second spell at the club, with onlookers left wondering how the mercurial playmaker would fit into Watson's regimented processes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old has laid on more tries than any other player in Super League over the past two seasons but he also ranks first for errors during the same period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two tend to go hand in hand for creative players with Tui Lolohea and Jack Welsby featuring in the top three for both assists and errors in 2022; Lolohea's presence in the second list goes against the perception that the Giants play risk-free rugby.

Connor himself had to be convinced before making the move from Hull FC but conversations with Ian Watson left him in doubt that his style can be successful at Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm going to have to tinker with it a little bit to fit into the system they've got here," Connor told The Yorkshire Post. "But it's not all how it looks from the outside.

"They had a lot of ball last season but their execution probably let them down a bit. I think that's where I can help them. The more ball we've got the more we can throw at other teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Connor is awarded the Betfred man of the match award after victory over Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"When I actually sat down with Watto, it opened my eyes that Huddersfield aren't the team people say they are. They actually do throw the ball about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know I'm going to fit in from what I've seen. I'm expecting a good year."

With Connor, Lolohea, Theo Fages, Olly Russell and Will Pryce competing for three spots next season, Watson has an embarrassment of riches in the spine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor recently claimed the Giants have the best squad in Super League, which has strengthened his belief that he will get his hands on the Holy Grail one day soon.

Jake Connor scores a try during his first stint with Huddersfield Giants. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's tough to get a big squad in Super League," he said.

"If you look across the board at squad numbers, other teams go up to 23, 24 but we've got a full squad who can all pretty much play Super League. The club have done well to put that kind of squad together. It's not just a squad, it's a good squad as well and I'm sure we'll be up there at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's every player's dream to win Super League. Seeing Saints win it so many times in recent years, every player on the outside wants to put an end to that. I'm definitely one of them.

"We've got a squad that can do it. Huddersfield are definitely going to be better this year. They didn't quite make it last year but we can do some good things this year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Connor is a mercurial talent. (Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

Connor came up short in Super League year after year at Hull, although he did get his hands on the Challenge Cup in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back at the club where it all started, Connor is fuelled by a desire to help send out Huddersfield stalwarts Jermaine McGillvary and Leroy Cudjoe with a major trophy.

"I've played 10 years now and have got one Challenge Cup to my name," said Connor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My biggest aim is to get a piece of silverware whilst I'm here.

"I'm still close to Jermaine and Leroy and have seen how much work they've put in. They're not getting any younger and have given everything to the club so it would be nice to win them something as well. There's a bit of extra motivation there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor spent six seasons with the Black and Whites, during which time he reached two Super League semi-finals only to fall short of the main event.

Jake Connor gets to grips with Rhys Williams. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he views the move as a success in different ways.

"I definitely enjoyed myself and have got no regrets," said Connor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If I look back at it, would I have played full-back if I hadn't moved to Hull? Would I have played internationally for England and Great Britain if I hadn't made that move? In those aspects, it did work out for me going over there for six years.

"The fans there are awesome and the boys were too but it was time for me to move on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I did love every minute of it and wish them the best but this is a new adventure for me now."

Connor has fallen off the international radar since Shaun Wane took the England reins at the start of 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has not given up hope of resurrecting his England career, whether it is under Wane or somebody else.

"Everyone wants to play for their country," said Connor. "I absolutely loved it when I did and want to experience that again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've got to play well first and put my name in there. I can't do much more than play well.