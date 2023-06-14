Ash Handley has handed the beleaguered Leeds Rhinos a boost by committing to his hometown club until the end of 2026.

The England winger was already contracted to the Rhinos for next season but will stay on for at least two more years after agreeing fresh terms.

Handley has scored 107 tries in 183 appearances for Leeds since his debut in 2014.

The 27-year-old marked his Test bow with a hat-trick against France in April.

Handley is determined to help bring the good times back to Headingley after extending his stay.

“It was a big decision for me, especially with a young family to think about now," said the former Oulton Raiders junior.

"It was important to take my time to make the right decision and I am delighted to be staying.

"I have been here all my career and I love this club. I want to be part of it and I want to help the club get back up to where we want to be.

Ash Handley celebrates a try against Hull FC. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“I am learning all the time and that has helped me mature as a player. The club is one of the best in England for how they treat people, players and everyone connected to the club which makes it a real honour to be here for another three years.

"There is a good core group of players here who all care about getting the club back where it wants to be and I am delighted to still be a part of that."

Rohan Smith's Rhinos are six points adrift of the play-off positions in eighth spot after a humiliating loss to 12-man Wakefield Trinity, a sixth defeat in seven games.

Smith views the early retention of Handley as vital to Leeds' long-term plans.

Ash Handley enjoyed a dream Test debut against France. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I am delighted that Ash has committed to a new contract with the club," said Smith.

"He had one year remaining on his current deal so it is good to have got his future sorted before he enters the final year of his contract.

"Ash is one of our leaders in the group and a vastly experienced player in Super League. He loves the club and is a great role model for our young players.

