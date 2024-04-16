The 57-year-old left the MKM Stadium last week after failing to improve the fortunes of the beleaguered Black and Whites.

Hull, who have not qualified for the Super League play-offs since 2020, finished 10th in Smith's first season and are second bottom following a disastrous start to this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His disappointment at not being afforded the time to see a long-term project through is shared by his nephew.

"I really feel for Tony," said Rohan Smith.

"He's done so much for that club in a short period of time to try and steer the ship and get things going.

"Overall, he's been the most successful coach in Super League in lots of respects with the way he's built clubs.

"You always feel it hard for coaches when their tenure has come to an end, probably prematurely."

Tony Smith, left, shakes hands with nephew Rohan at Headingley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Smith held the title of Super League's most experienced head coach after enjoying success with Leeds and Warrington Wolves, winning two Grand Finals and three Challenge Cups.

The former Great Britain and England boss is also credited with rebuilding Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR in challenging circumstances.

Asked whether he envisaged his uncle returning to coaching in the future, Rohan Smith added: "I haven't spoken to him about that but I'd imagine there will be a time when clubs will be desperate for a coach like Tony to get involved."

Smith is under pressure to deliver at Leeds after struggling to build on a promising first season that ended with a Grand Final appearance.

Rohan Smith is overseeing a similar project at Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rhinos finished eighth last year and are still striving for consistency as the Australian approaches the second anniversary of his appointment.

"I understand what's expected and the process that goes into building clubs," said Smith.

"It takes a long time to build culture and rosters that can sustain themselves in clubs. It's little steps at a time.

"There's a lot still to do here but a lot of gains have been made. We've accomplished quite a bit in some respects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I haven't reflected on the 2022 run a lot but I probably will at some point about how special that was.

"Last year we had a lot of stuff to deal with behind the scenes particularly. We actually did a pretty good job to be in the (play-off) picture given the amount of stuff that was going on.

"Whilst the bar was aiming much higher, we actually accomplished quite a bit among the younger players and emerging players in our group, and certainly from a staffing and process point of view.