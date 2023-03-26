Hull KR winger Ryan Hall will play on in 2024 after signing a one-year extension.

The 35-year-old has scored 33 tries in 52 games for Rovers since joining from Sydney Roosters at the end of 2020.

Hall is closing in on Danny McGuire's Super League tryscoring record of 247 after amassing 228, including 196 for Leeds Rhinos from 2007 to 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The veteran, who already holds the England record with 39 tries in 40 matches, is optimistic about bowing out on a high with the ambitious Robins.

"It’s great to get this news out and confirm what I'm doing next year," said Hall, who won six Grand Finals with the Rhinos.

"I still feel good. You don’t see many 35-year-old wingers knocking about but my body feels good and I still feel like I can produce on the field.

"I’ve really enjoyed the progression here at Hull KR. I think we’ve been making big strides that have helped us become a better team all-round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve enjoyed being a part of that and hopefully we can keep going on that same trajectory as a club and really achieve something."

Ryan Hall will go around again in 2024. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hall is currently waiting to discover the extent of the knee injury sustained in Friday's win at Wakefield Trinity.

Willie Peters will continue to tap into Hall's experience off the field as well as on it.

"We are delighted Ryan has agreed to go around again for another season," said the Rovers boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hally indicated after I got the job that he wanted to play again next season and he’s certainly earned this contract extension.

Ryan Hall is congratulated on a try against Wigan Warriors. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)